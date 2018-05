BRIEF-Teladoc Issues $287.5 Mln Aggregate Principal Amount Of 1.375 Pct Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025

May 8 (Reuters) - Teladoc Inc:

* TELADOC INC - ON MAY 8, 2018, CO ISSUED $287.5 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.375% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025 - SEC FILING

* TELADOC INC - NOTES WERE ISSUED PURSUANT TO AN INDENTURE, DATED AS OF MAY 8, 2018, BETWEEN CO AND WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE

* TELADOC INC - NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT ANNUAL RATE OF 1.375%, PAYABLE ON MAY 15 AND NOVEMBER 15 OF EACH YEAR, BEGINNING ON NOVEMBER 15, 2018

* TELADOC INC - NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 15, 2025 Source text: (bit.ly/2rtekWp) Further company coverage: