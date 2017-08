June 19 (Reuters) - Teladoc Inc-

* Teladoc to acquire Best Doctors to provide a comprehensive virtual healthcare delivery platform

* Teladoc Inc - reiterates its previously communicated Q2 2017 guidance

* Teladoc - reiterates commitment to achieving adjusted ebitda break-even in q4 independent of incremental positive contributions from best doctors

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $44.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S