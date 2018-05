May 7 (Reuters) - Telaria Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 56 PERCENT TO $9.6 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, NET OF INCOME TAXES PER SHARE $0.12

* TELARIA - SEES 2018 REVENUE $58.0 MILLION-$62.0 MILLION

* SEES Q2 REVENUE $11.5 - $13.5 MILLION

* TELARIA - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $5.0 MILLION-$8.0 MILLION

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN LOSS OF $2.0 MILLION AND BREAK EVEN