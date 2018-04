April 12 (Reuters) - Tele Columbus AG:

* ANNOUNCES CFO SUCCESSION

* FRANK POSNANSKI WILL LEAVE COMPANY AT HIS OWN REQUEST EFFECTIVE 15 JULY 2018

* WILL BE SUCCEEDED AS CFO AND MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD BY MR EIKE WALTERS