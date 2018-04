April 30 (Reuters) - TELE COLUMBUS AG:

* COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL REFINANCING

* HAS PRICED EUR 650 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025 AT OFFERING PRICE OF 99.243%

* CASH COUPON AT 3.875% P.A.