March 29 (Reuters) - TELE COLUMBUS AG:

* FY REVENUES TO EUR 496.9 MILLION (+4.2% YOY)

* FY NORMALISED EBITDA GROWS TO EUR 264.7 MILLION (+6.2% YOY)

* OUTLOOK 2018: MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE REVENUE GROWTH YEAR ON YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2018: NORMALISED EBITDA OF EUR 280 - 290 MILLION