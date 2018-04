April 23 (Reuters) - Tele Columbus AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: TELE COLUMBUS AG: PROPOSED OFFERING OF EUR 500 MILLION OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 500.0 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)