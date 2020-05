May 20 (Reuters) - Tele Columbus AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: TELE COLUMBUS AG: MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS FY GUIDANCE AMID SOLID START INTO 2020

* Q1 REVENUE 115 MILLION EUR

* Q1 CORE REVENUES AT EUR 115.0 MILLION (EXCLUDING CONSTRUCTION WORK), FLAT YEAR ON YEAR

* REPORTED EBITDA IN Q1 AT EUR 55.5 MILLION, UP 17% YEAR ON YEAR DUE TO SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER NON-RECURRING COSTS

* CAPEX IN Q1 OF 2020 DECREASED BY 11.8% YEAR ON YEAR TO EUR 30.2 MILLION