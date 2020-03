BRIEF-Tele Columbus Q4 Reported EBITDA Up At EUR 56.8 Million

March 27 (Reuters) - TELE COLUMBUS AG:

* FY 2019 GUIDANCE MET ON ALL METRICS WITH STRONG Q4 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUES AT EUR 129.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2.4% YEAR ON YEAR

* REPORTED EBITDA IN Q4 AT EUR 56.8 MILLION, UP 21.1% YEAR ON YEAR (INCLUDING IFRS 16: EUR 59.2 MILLION, UP 26.2% YEAR ON YEAR)

* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS FURTHER GROWTH IN REPORTED EBITDA FOR FY 2020 PRO-FORMA FOR ANY COVID-19 IMPACTS

* TODAY’S FY 2020 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT ANY IMPACT FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)