BRIEF-Tele2 Q1 core profit above expectations, updates financial framework after proposed Com Hem merger

April 23 (Reuters) - Tele2 AB:

* SAYS UPDATED FINANCIAL FRAMEWORK FOR COMBINED COMPANY, POST PROPOSED MERGER WITH COM HEM,

* SAYS AIMING FOR: - NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET RANGE OF 2.5-3.0X

* Q1 EBITDA 1,628 MILLION

* SAYS AIMS FOR ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST 80 PERCENT OF EQUITY FREE CASH FLOW POST COM HEM MERGER

* Q1 SALES 6,221 MILLION SEK

* SAYS REITERATES THE FOLLOWING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* SAYS IN SWEDEN WE ARE SEEING THE FIRST SIGNS OF GRADUALLY STABILIZING B2B REVENUE

* REUTERS POLL: TELE2 Q1 EBITDA WAS SEEN AT SEK 1,599 MLN, SALES AT 6,015 MLN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)