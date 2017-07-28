FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tele2 sells Austria business to Hutchison Drei Austria for 95 mln euro
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 28, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Tele2 sells Austria business to Hutchison Drei Austria for 95 mln euro

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Tele2 AB

* Tele2 sells Tele2 Austria to Hutchison Drei Austria GmbH for EUR 95 million

* Tele2 Austria had net sales of SEK 1.1 billion and an EBITDA of SEK 185 million in 2016

* Says Tele2 will receive a consideration of EUR 85 million at closing and up to EUR 10 million in form of an earn-out to be paid over 12-24 months depending on success of integration process

* Says closing is expected to occur after customary competition approval which is anticipated within next months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

