Feb 21 (Reuters) - Telechoice International Ltd:

* GROUP REMAIN CAUTIOUS ON ITS FY2020 OUTLOOK

* OPERATING PERFORMANCE FOR FY2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE MAINTAINED AS LAST YEAR

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$2.5 MILLION VERSUS S$2.5 MILLION

* “RECENT GLOBAL COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL FURTHER EXACERBATE ALREADY CHALLENGING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT”

* QTRLY REVENUE S$81.6 MILLION VERSUS S$125.0 MILLION