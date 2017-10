Aug 14 (Reuters) - Telechoice International Ltd:

* Qtrly revenue S$150.2 million versus S$124.6 million

* Group posted profit attributable to equity holders of S$1.7 million in 2Q2017, up 236.4 percent

* Group expects operating performance for 2H2017 to be stronger than 1H2017

* Operating performance for full year 2017 is expected to be lower than that of 2016