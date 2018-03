March 6 (Reuters) - TELECOM DESIGN SA:

* DECIDED TO DELIST FROM EURONEXT PARIS‍​

* TELECOM DESIGN LAUNCHES VOLUNTARY BUYOUT OFFER TO ITS MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

* OFFER PRICE AT 8.95 EUR PER SHARE

* SHARE BUYBACK OFFER OF THE 8 158 ACTIONS OF CO NOT HELD BY MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS

* OFFER TO BE OPEN FROM MARCH 6 TO APRIL 11