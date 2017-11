Nov 22 (Reuters) - TELECOM EGYPT CO:

* CO AND ORANGE EGYPT REACH FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT OF ONGOING DISPUTES BETWEEN BOTH COMPANIES

* AS PER DEAL, CO AND ORANGE EGYPT WILL SETTLE ALL PENDING DISPUTES RELATED TO INTERCONNECTION, INFRASTRUCTURE, INTERNATIONAL GATEWAY SERVICES

* SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO NET POSITIVE CASH FLOW TO TELECOM EGYPT OF EGP 74 MILLION