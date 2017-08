BRIEF-Telecom Egypt Q2 consol profit rises

Aug 15 (Reuters) - TELECOM EGYPT CO

* Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 1.27 BILLION UP 22 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* Q2 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 4.64 BILLION VERSUS EGP 3.29 BILLION YEAR AGO

* q2 Capex Was Egp 1.28 Billion

* as at June 30 2017, Net Debt Was Egp 4.75 Billion

* ACCORDING TO CONSERVATIVE FIVE YEAR BUSINESS PLAN, EXPECTS TO GROW CORPORATE SERVICE REVENUES BY A CAGR OF 11 PERCENT

* ACCORDING TO FIVE YEAR BUSINESS PLAN, CORPORATE EBITDA MARGIN PROJECTED TO BE IN MID TO HIGH-20S PERCENT, YEARLY CAPEX TO REVENUE RATIO AVERAGING 15%

* TOTAL INCOME FROM INVESTMENTS GREW BY 65.5 PERCENT YOY, TO EGP 1.20 BILLION IN H1, DRIVEN BY SHARE OF PROFIT OF EQUITY ACCOUNTED INVESTEES, MAINLY REPRESENTING CO'S STAKE IN VODAFONE EGYPT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: