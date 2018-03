BRIEF-Telecom Egypt Q4 Consol Loss Narrows

March 5 (Reuters) - TELECOM EGYPT CO:

* Q4 CONSOL NET LOSS AFTER TAX EGP 396 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EGP 511 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 5.44 BILLION VERSUS EGP 4.43 BILLION YEARA GO

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF EGP 1 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* IN-SERVICE CAPEX INCLUDING LICENSE FEES FOR FY 17 AMOUNTED TO EGP 10.7 BILLION VERSUS 10.0 BILLION LAST YEAR AND CASH CAPEX REACHED 7.5 BILLION VERSUS 8.6 BILLION IN FY 16

* AS AT END-DEC, 2017 TOTAL FIXED BROADBAND CUSTOMERS GREW 20 PERCENT YOY TO REACH 4.1 MILLION

* AS AT END-DEC, FIXED VOICE CUSTOMERS REACHED 7.1 MILLION, UP 11 PERCENT YOY