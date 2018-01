Jan 23 (Reuters) - TELECOM EGYPT CO:

* REACHES FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ETISALAT MISR IN REGARDS TO A DISPUTE ON INTERNATIONAL CALLS SERVICES

* SETTLEMENT COVERS AMOUNTS RELATING FROM START OF RENDERING SERVICES TO ETISALAT MISR AND UNTIL 13 JUNE 2017

* ACCORDING TO SETTLEMENT, TELECOM EGYPT WILL PAY $48 MILLION TO ETISALAT MISR TO MITIGATE EXPOSURE OF MORE THAN $100 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: