Feb 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia says:

* BOARD VOTED IN FAVOUR OF F2I-RAIWAY OFFER FOR PERSIDERA STAKE

* GIVES MANDATE TO CEO TO FINALISE SALE OF PERSIDERA UNIT

* ANY ADDITIONAL BINDING OFFER FOR PERSIDERA UNIT WILL BE CONSIDERED ‍​ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)