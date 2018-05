BRIEF-Telecom Italia CEO Genish confirms long-term commitment

May 7 (Reuters) - TELECOM ITALIA SAYS:

* BOARD APPOINTS FULVIO CONTI AS CHAIRMAN, AMOS GENISH AS CEO

* TEMPORARILY ASSIGNS TO HEAD OF SECURITY STEFANO GRASSI MANAGEMENT OF ALL ASSETS AND ACTIVITIES OF TIM DEEMED STRATEGIC FOR NATIONAL SECURITY AND DEFENCE OR MATTERS WHERE SECURITY CLEARANCE OR ITALIAN CITIZENSHIP ARE REQUIRED

* CEO AMOS GENISH CONFIRMS LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO TRANSFORMATION OF GROUP

* CHAIRMAN SAYS BOARD CONFIRMS FULL CONFIDENCE IN CEO GENISH, WILL SUPPORT HIM AND MANAGEMENT TEAM IN IMPLEMENTATION OF 2018-2020 STRATEGIC PLAN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom; Editing by Adrian Croft)