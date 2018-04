BRIEF-Telecom Italia CEO says only asset that could be sold is Sparkle

April 19 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia CEO Amos Genish says in an interview in Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore:

* ONLY ASSET GROUP COULD SELL IS SPARKLE, “ALL THE REST IS STRATEGIC FOR OUR BUSINESS”

* DIVIDEND POLICY CAN BE DISCUSSED ONLY WHEN THE BASE IS MORE SOLID

* CONVERSION OF SAVINGS SHARES DEPENDS ON DEGREE TO WHICH SHAREHOLDERS ARE READY TO ACCEPT DILUTION

* OPEN TO CONSOLIDATION OF NETWORK WITH OPEN FIBER BUT ENEL CEO SO FAR HAS NOT SHOWN INTEREST

* HAS MET ELLIOTT FUND SEVERAL TIMES, AT MOMENT NO OTHER MEETINGS PLANNED

* LARGE MAJORITY OF INVESTORS SUPPORT GROUP’S BUSINESS PLAN

* IF COMPOSITION OF BOARD CHANGES AFTER AGM WILL NEED TO SEE IF NEW BOARD IS ALIGNED WITH AND HAS CONFIDENCE IN CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)