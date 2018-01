Jan 31 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Executive Chairman and Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine:

* “VERY KEEN” TO CLOSE ALL PENDING ISSUES WITH ITALY‘S GOVERNMENT AND TO START A NEW ERA IN THE RELATIONSHIP

* “FULLY CONFIDENT” THAT ALL OUTSTANDING ISSUES WITH ITALIAN GOVERNMENT CAN BE RESOLVED

* FULLY BACKS TIM CEO IN OPEN DISCUSSIONS WITH ITALY GOVERNMENT, REGULATOR REGARDING NETWORK

* TIM CEO “DOING THE RIGHT JOB” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)