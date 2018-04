April 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia says :

* SHAREHOLDER MEETING CALLED FOR MAY 4 TO REPLACE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STILL TAKE PLACE AFTER JUDGE RULING ON APRIL 24 AGM AGENDA

* THE TWO TOPICS THAT SHAREHOLDER ELLIOTT HAD ASKED TO BE ADDED TO THE APRIL 24 MEETING WILL NOT BE DISCUSSED

