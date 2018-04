BRIEF-Telecom Italia publishes considerations on Elliott's plan, in light of 2018-2020 strategic plan

April 17 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia:

* PUBLISHED MANAGEMENT’S CONSIDERATIONS ON ELLIOTT’S PLAN, ALSO IN LIGHT OF 2018-2020 STRATEGIC PLAN

* ELLIOTT PLAN BASED ON “SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN THE PERIMETER” OF COMPANY WHICH IS NOT CONSISTENT WITH THE MANAGEMENT PLAN

* ENHANCED CASH GENERATION, SUPPORTED BY OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE, WILL LOWER GROUP NET DEBT/EBITDA RATIO BY END 2018

* PREPARED PRESENTATION WITH OBJECTIVE OF PROVIDING INVESTORS WITH MANAGEMENT’S CONSIDERATIONS ON ELLIOTT ALTERNATIVE VALUE CREATION PLAN

* IMPLEMENTATION OF THE MANAGEMENT PLAN IS WELL ON TRACK

* ELLIOTT PLAN EVALUATED BY MANAGEMENT AND, WITH EXCEPTION OF EXPLORING POTENTIAL OPTIONS FOR SPARKLE, NOT BEEN INCLUDED IN MANAGEMENT PLAN

* WILL CONSIDER PROPOSING REINSTATEMENT OF PROGRESSIVE ORDINARY DIVIDEND POLICY, ONCE CO ACHIEVES INVESTMENT GRADE RATING METRICS