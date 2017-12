Dec 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia says:

* PROCESS TO SELL PERSIDERA UNIT CURRENTLY IN THE DUE DILIGENCE PHASE

* POTENTIAL SUITORS HAVE PRESENTED PRELIMINARY NON-BINDING OFFERS

* SALE PROCESS STARTED IN OCTOBER WITH BARCLAYS AND LAZARD ACTING AS ADVISERS RESPECTIVELY FOR TIM (WHICH OWNS 70 PCT OF PERSIDERA) AND PUBLISHER GEDI (WHICH OWNS REMAINING 30 PCT) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)