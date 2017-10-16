FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telecom Italia says Italy wants say in key decisions for strategic assets
October 16, 2017 / 7:08 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Telecom Italia says Italy wants say in key decisions for strategic assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia says:

* received notification of Italy’s decision to exercise golden power over company

* golden power application involves governance, organization measures partly already implemented by company

* Italy requires that matters related to national security at TIM, Sparkle and Telsy be handled by Italian citizen approved by government

* asked by Italy that a special security organizational unit be involved in all decision making pertaining to strategic activities and network

* special security unit to be entrusted to security official chosen from shortlist provided by Rome government

* Italy asks that government be informed before any key decisions regarding strategic activities

* has 90 days to comply with golden power requirements Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

