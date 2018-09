Sept 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s auction for 5G mobile spectrum:

* ITALY’S INDUSTRY MINISTRY SAYS OVERALL AMOUNT OF WINNING BIDS AT END OF SECOND ROUND OF BIDDING IN 5G AUCTION TOTALS 2.8 BILLION EUROS

* TELECOM ITALIA SAYS WINS SPECTRUM IN ITALY’S 5G AUCTION WITH INVESTMENT OF 680 MILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)