BRIEF-Telecom Plus FY pretax profit rise 16.5 pct to 40.9 mln pounds

June 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc:
* FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 16.5 percent to 40.9 million stg
* FY revenue fell 0.6 percent to 740.3 million stg
* Final dividend 25 pence per share
* Total dividend 48 pence per share
* FY service numbers up by 4.9 pct to 2.3 million
* Now decided to reduce maximum size of share buyback tender offer to 25 mln stg
* Says number of new members is running slightly ahead of levels co saw during corresponding period last year
* Says also seeing encouraging numbers of new partners joining business
* Says expect to increase our dividend to 50 pence per share for current year