FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Telecom Plus FY pretax profit rise 16.5 pct to 40.9 mln pounds
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 13, 2017 / 6:19 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Telecom Plus FY pretax profit rise 16.5 pct to 40.9 mln pounds

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc:

* FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 16.5 percent to 40.9 million stg

* FY revenue fell 0.6 percent to 740.3 million stg

* Final dividend 25 pence per share

* Total dividend 48 pence per share

* FY service numbers up by 4.9 pct to 2.3 million

* Now decided to reduce maximum size of share buyback tender offer to 25 mln stg​

* Says ‍number of new members is running slightly ahead of levels co saw during corresponding period last year​

* Says also seeing encouraging numbers of new partners joining business​

* Says expect to increase our dividend to 50 pence per share for current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.