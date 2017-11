BRIEF-Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India Releases Recommendations On Net Neutrality ‍​

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India :

* TELECOM REGULATORY AUTHORITY OF INDIA RELEASES RECOMMENDATIONS ON NET NEUTRALITY ‍​

* INDIA TELECOM REGULATOR SAYS LICENSING TERMS SHOULD BE AMPLIFIED TO PROVIDE EXPLICIT RESTRICTIONS ON ANY DISCRIMINATION IN INTERNET ACCESS

* INDIA TELECOM REGULATOR SAYS SERVICE PROVIDERS TO BE RESTRICTED FROM ENTERING ANY ARRANGEMENT THAT HAS EFFECT OF “DISCRIMINATORY TREATMENT” ON CONTENT

* INDIA TELECOM REGULATOR SAYS CRITICAL INTERNET OF THINGS AS A CLASS OF SERVICE WHICH MAY BE IDENTIFIED BY AUTHORITIES WILL BE "AUTOMATICALLY EXCLUDED" Source text - bit.ly/2AbkMX8