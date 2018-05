May 3 (Reuters) - Teledyne Technologies Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.81

* Q1 SALES $695.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $661.6 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.85 TO $1.90

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: