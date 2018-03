March 28 (Reuters) - Teledyne Technologies Inc:

* TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS​

* TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION​