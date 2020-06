June 22 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc:

* TELEFLEX ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF EARLY PATIENT EXPERIENCE DATA HIGHLIGHTING THE UROLIFT® SYSTEM AS A SUPERIOR TREATMENT TO REZUM™ STEAM INJECTION IN PATIENTS WITH ENLARGED PROSTATE

* TELEFLEX- DATA SHOWS MINIMALLY INVASIVE TREATMENT PROVIDES RAPID SYMPTOM RELIEF