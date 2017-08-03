BRIEF-Teleflex Inc Q2 GAAP EPS $1.67 from continuing operations

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc:

* Teleflex reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.04 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.67 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $528.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $520.1 million

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.91 to $5.98 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teleflex inc - ‍raised its full year 2017 gaap revenue growth guidance range from 10.0% to 11.5% to a range of 11.5% to 13.0% over prior year​

* Teleflex - 2017 gaap revenue growth guidance range reflects an anticipated 1.0% unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations​

* Teleflex inc - ‍on a constant currency basis, company reaffirmed its estimate that revenues for full year 2017 will increase 12.5% to 14.0%​

* Teleflex - ‍raised 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations guidance from a range of $5.59 to $5.66 to a range of $5.91 to $5.98​

* Teleflex - ‍raised 2017 adjusted diluted eps from continuing operations guidance from range of $8.05 to $8.23 to guidance range of $8.20 to $8.35​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.16, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teleflex - “‍anticipate acceleration in revenue growth in second half of year in china, as compared to headwind we experienced during first half of 2017​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: