Feb 14 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc:

* TELEFLEX INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE VOLUNTARY RECALL OF COMFORT FLO® HUMIDIFICATION SYSTEM

* TELEFLEX INC - FDA HAS CLASSIFIED RECALL OF COMFORT FLO HUMIDIFICATION SYSTEM AS A CLASS I RECALL

* TELEFLEX - GOT 102 COMPLAINTS OF WATER INGRESS WHERE INTERVENTION HAS BEEN REQUIRED ON MANY PATIENTS TO PREVENT SERIOUS INJURY, PERMANENT IMPAIRMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: