May 11 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc:

* TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* TELEFLEX INC - SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021

* TELEFLEX INC - SEES AVERAGE FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION OF BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $550 MLN FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021

* TELEFLEX INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S