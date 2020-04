BRIEF-Teleflex Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

April 30 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc:

* TELEFLEX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.72 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.78 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $630.6 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $620.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.35 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* WITHDRAWS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* REMAINS IN A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION, SUPPORTED BY A HEALTHY BALANCE SHEET, WHICH INCLUDES OVER $400 MILLION OF CASH ON HAND

* CANNOT ACCURATELY PREDICT SPECIFIC EXTENT OR DURATION OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON ITS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* DURING Q1 SAW A NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 IN AMERICAS AND ASIA

* DURING Q1 EMEA SAW A BENEFIT DUE TO ELEVATED ORDERING FOR CERTAIN ANESTHESIA, RESPIRATORY, AND VASCULAR ACCESS PRODUCTS

* ANTICIPATES MATERIAL DISRUPTION CAUSED BY EVOLVING COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

* WILL NOT UPDATE 2020 GUIDANCE UNTIL IMPACT OF COVID-19 BECOMES SUFFICIENTLY CLEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: