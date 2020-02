BRIEF-Teleflex Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $3.28 From Continuing Operations

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc:

* TELEFLEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS; PROVIDES 2020 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $12.50 TO $12.70 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2020 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.70 TO $7.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.28 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.28 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $681 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $679 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $3.22 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6.5% AND 7.5%

* SEES 2020 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 7.2% AND 8.2%

* SEES 2020 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 7.2% AND 8.2%

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $12.68, REVENUE VIEW $2.78 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA