BRIEF-Teleflex's (TFX) Vascular Solutions issues recall of venture catheters

June 22 (Reuters) - Teleflex Inc:

* Teleflex Inc says worldwide recall of venture catheters was voluntarily initiated by its unit Vascular Solutions on April 25, 2017

* Says the worldwide recall affects 4,679 venture catheters units distributed in United States

* Says no serious injuries or death have been reported in association with this issue to date

* Says U.S. FDA classified the issue as a class I recall

* Says Vascular Solutions has notified the FDA of the action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: