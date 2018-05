May 3 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG :

* DGAP-NEWS: TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG: TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND NAMES LAURA ABASOLO AS NEW CHAIRPERSON OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

* SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE ITS STRATEGY AS ANNOUNCED AT CAPITAL MARKET DAY IN FEBRUARY

* SAYS REITERATES ITS COMMITMENT TO DIVIDEND GROWTH OVER THREE CONSECUTIVE YEARS

* SAYS REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO GENERATE FREE CASH FLOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: