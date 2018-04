April 25 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG :

* TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG: CHAIRPERSON OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD RESIGNS

* EVA CASTILLO SANZ, TO RESIGN FROM HER OFFICE AS CHAIRPERSON OF SUPERVISORY BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* SAYS SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL ELECT A NEW CHAIRPERSON IN NEAR FUTURE