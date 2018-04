April 20 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA:

* TELEFONICA - FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED- SEC FILING

* TELEFONICA SAYS MAY OFFER ORDINARY SHARES, INCLUDING IN FORM OF ADSS, OR RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ORDINARY SHARES OF CO, IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS

* TELEFONICA SAYS TELEFÓNICA EMISIONES, S.A.U. MAY OFFER IN ONE OR MORE SERIES DEBT SECURITIES,WHICH ARE FULLY AND UNCONDITIONALLY GUARANTEED BY CO