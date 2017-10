Oct 26 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA SA:

* Q3 NET PROFIT 839 MILLION EUROS

* Q3 REVENUE 12.75 BILLION EUROS

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 2.44 BILLION EUROS

* Q3 OIBDA 4.10 BILLION EUROS

* 9-MONTH REVENUE 38.85 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCED FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon:

