March 23 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA:

* SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACTS FROM NEW IFRS IN 2018, REVENUE DOWN 0.1 PCT , OIBDA DOWN 0.5 PCT

* SEES NEW IFRS TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON 2018 REVENUE OF 60 MILLION EUROS AND 80 MILLION EUROS ON OIBDA