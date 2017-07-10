BRIEF-Telekom Austria expects higher EBITDA growth in Q2

July 10 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria AG:

* In Q2 of 2017, revenue development is expected to show a similar trend as compared to Q1 of 2017

* ‍Development relating to mobile subscribers and revenue generating units in Q2 of 2017 is expected to remain comparable to developments in Q1 2017​

* Year-On-Year EBITDA growth anticipated to be higher than in Q1 2017, besides Austria mainly supported by a better performance in Bulgaria and Belarus

