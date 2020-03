March 4 (Reuters) - Telekom Malaysia Bhd:

* GETS NOTICE FROM SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL ARBITRATION CENTRE ABOUT VODOKE PTE COMMENCING ARBITRATION AGAINST CO

* DISPUTE IN RELATION TO A COLLABORATION AGREEMENT ENTERED BETWEEN VPL AND CO

* VPL SEEKS $540,000 FOR AN INVOICE, $34 MILLION FOR DAMAGES FOR BREACH OF CLAUSES, AMONG OTHERS

* CO TO DEFEND THE CLAIMS