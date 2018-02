Feb 27 (Reuters) - Telekom Malaysia Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ‍277​ MILLION RGT

* QTRLY REVENUE 3.20 BILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 3.24 BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 154.3 MILLION RGT

* DECLARES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 12.1 SEN PER SHARE

* SEES REVENUE GROWTH OF 3.5% TO 4.0% IN 2018‍​

* SEES "REVENUE GROWTH OF 3.5% TO 4.0% & EBIT GROWTH OF 3.5% TO 4.0%‍ IN THE MID-TERM"​