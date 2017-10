Oct 2 (Reuters) - Telemasters Holdings Ltd

* ‍FY DILUTIVE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 5.85​ CENTS

* FY ‍NET ASSET VALUE INCREASED BY 4.89% AND AT 82.61 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍FY REVENUE 120.6 MILLION RAND VERSUS 105.4 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO​

* ‍DURING COMPARATIVE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2016, COMPANY DECLARED FOUR DIVIDENDS TOTALLING 3 CENTS PER SHARE​

* A DIVIDEND OF 1,0 CENTS PER SHARE IS DECLARED​