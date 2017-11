Nov 29 (Reuters) - Telemedycyna Polska SA:

* SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH MG GROUP

* ALONG WITH MG GROUP SETS UP UNIT TELEMEDYCZNE SYSTEMY INFORMATYCZNE

* NEW UNIT TO HAVE CAPITAL OF 10,000 ZLOTYS, PARTIES TAKE 50 PERCENT EACH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)