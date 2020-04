BRIEF-Telenav Expect To See Continued Impact From Coronavirus Pandemic

April 7 (Reuters) - Telenav Inc:

* TELENAV ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS TO PROVIDE UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19

* TELENAV INC - EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* TELENAV INC - EXPECT OPERATING RESULTS FOR QUARTER TO BE WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 12, 2020

* TELENAV INC - ESTIMATE BILLINGS FOR QUARTER WILL BE BETWEEN $61.5 MILLION AND $63.5 MILLION

* TELENAV INC - EXPECT TO HAVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $120 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* TELENAV INC - DO NOT SEE SUBSTANTIAL IMPACT TO FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL Q3 ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 FROM COVID-19