May 3 (Reuters) - Telenav Inc:

* TELENAV REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE $13.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $13.5 MILLION

* FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE $15 TO $16 MILLION

* FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.69